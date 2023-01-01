Menu
2017 Honda Civic

125,923 KM

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

LX *HEATED SEATS*

2017 Honda Civic

LX *HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22878
  • Mileage 125,923 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, LOADED!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Honda Civic