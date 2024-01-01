$15,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Honda Civic
LX Sedan - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! CAR PLAY!
2017 Honda Civic
LX Sedan - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! CAR PLAY!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing
152,183KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3903
- Mileage 152,183 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Car Play
- Well serviced
Here comes another Honda Civic LX with all the right features! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, Android Auto/ Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/USB/AUX, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$15,499 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Car Play
- Well serviced
Here comes another Honda Civic LX with all the right features! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, Android Auto/ Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/USB/AUX, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$15,499 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Android Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2017 Honda Civic LX Sedan - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! CAR PLAY! 152,183 KM $15,499 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trax 1LT FWD - ALLOY! BLUETOOTH! TRADE-IN SPECIAL! 141,862 KM $3,499 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla LE UPGRADE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 96,225 KM $22,499 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2017 Honda Civic