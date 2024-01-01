Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Car Play
- Well serviced

Here comes another Honda Civic LX with all the right features! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, Android Auto/ Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/USB/AUX, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$15,499 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2017 Honda Civic

152,183 KM

Details Description Features

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

LX Sedan - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! CAR PLAY!

2017 Honda Civic

LX Sedan - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! CAR PLAY!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

152,183KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3903
  • Mileage 152,183 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Car Play
- Well serviced

Here comes another Honda Civic LX with all the right features! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, Android Auto/ Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/USB/AUX, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$15,499 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-XXXX

519-579-4995

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Honda Civic