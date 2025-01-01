Menu
2017 Honda Civic

75,392 KM

Details

$23,964

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring | Nav | Leather | Sunroof

12711882

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring | Nav | Leather | Sunroof

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,964

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,392KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SHHFK7H96HU310004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # G310004
  • Mileage 75,392 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-772-3040

2017 Honda Civic