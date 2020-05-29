+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Honda Sensing
- Only 20km!
Another gorgeous low mileage Honda Civic EX with Honda sensing has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This beautiful sedan is in like new condition in and out and has been regularly serviced! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, remote start, car play, cloth interior, heated seats, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more! Too many features to list!!!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $17,888 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
