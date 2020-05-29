Menu
Account
Sign In
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! CAR PLAY!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! CAR PLAY!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 5099399
  2. 5099399
  3. 5099399
  4. 5099399
  5. 5099399
  6. 5099399
  7. 5099399
  8. 5099399
  9. 5099399
  10. 5099399
  11. 5099399
  12. 5099399
  13. 5099399
  14. 5099399
  15. 5099399
  16. 5099399
  17. 5099399
  18. 5099399
  19. 5099399
  20. 5099399
  21. 5099399
  22. 5099399
  23. 5099399
  24. 5099399
  25. 5099399
  26. 5099399
Contact Seller

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,491KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5099399
  • Stock #: 2359
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Honda Sensing
- Only 20km!

Another gorgeous low mileage Honda Civic EX with Honda sensing has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This beautiful sedan is in like new condition in and out and has been regularly serviced! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, remote start, car play, cloth interior, heated seats, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more! Too many features to list!!!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $17,888 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com 

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Side Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Proximity Key
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Automatic climate control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Automatic lights
  • SMART KEY
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Apple Car Play
  • LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Compass Direction
  • Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Android Audio
  • Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2007 Acura TL 5-Spee...
 198,477 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 80,440 KM
$12,499 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee N...
 139,786 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory