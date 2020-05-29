Safety Security System

Traction Control

Side Airbags

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

Adaptive Cruise Control

Proximity Key

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Automatic climate control Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Sunroof

Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features Automatic lights

SMART KEY

Heated Side Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Aux in

TOUCHSCREEN

Apple Car Play

LANE DEPARTURE ALERT

Vehicle Stability Management VSM

Compass Direction

Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning

Theft Deterrent/Alarm

Anti-lock Brakes / ABS

Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Remote / Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning A/C

Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators

Backup / Rear View Camera

Android Audio

Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.