$15,999 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 6 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7488759

7488759 Stock #: UK1803

UK1803 VIN: 2HGFC2F50HH016336

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1803

Mileage 44,678 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent front wipers External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort A/C Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Grille with chrome bar Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 47 L Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Rear Leg Room: 950 mm Rear Head Room: 942 mm Max cargo capacity: 428 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Curb weight: 1,260 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm Overall Length: 4,631 mm Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 997 mm Overall height: 1,416 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,447 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,201 mm Overall Width: 1,878 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Integrated mobile satellite communications device Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.