The Civic has come a long way, and it keeps getting better. Since 1998, the Civic has been Canada's best-selling car. This 2017 Honda Civic is for sale today.
The stunning exterior and impressive performance of the 2017 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. With an aggressive stance and sporty, sleek lines, the 2017 Civic looks great from every angle. If you're looking for greatness, we've got a seat for you. This low mileage sedan has just 44,678 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic's trim level is LX. Moving up to the LX model of the base DX is a great choice as you'll receive 16 inch wheels, an upgraded 7 inch colour display screen with integrated rear view camera and a premium audio system, bluetooth streaming audio and heated front seats. You'll also receive air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, VSA electronic stability control and a 60/40 split rear seat plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: A/c, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Keyless Entry
Intermittent front wipers
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
A/C
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Grille with chrome bar
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Max cargo capacity: 428 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Curb weight: 1,260 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
Overall Length: 4,631 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 997 mm
Overall height: 1,416 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,447 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,201 mm
Overall Width: 1,878 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
