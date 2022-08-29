$15,995+ tax & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2017 Honda Civic
EX w/Honda Sensing
Location
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
122,442KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9273097
- Stock #: 1046
- VIN: 2HGFC2F89HH024445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rallye Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,442 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
tilt
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Upholstery: Cloth
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
2
Trunk release
6
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
4
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Internet radio app: Pandora
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Watts: 180
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Laminated glass: acoustic
Rear brake diameter: 10.2
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Front brake diameter: 11.1
Camera system: rear multi-view
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Capless fuel filler system
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Door trim: simulated alloy
Infotainment: HondaLink
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 17 mm
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Axle ratio: 4.68
Pedestrian Detection
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Steering ratio: 10.9
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.2
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
visual warning
reclining
mast
maintenance due
power glass
Google search
rear center with cupholders
auto-locking
front pedestrian
turn off headlights
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Blind spot safety: camera display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
