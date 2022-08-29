$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 4 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9273097

Stock #: 1046

1046 VIN: 2HGFC2F89HH024445

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rallye Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1046

Mileage 122,442 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Adaptive Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience tilt Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Seating Upholstery: Cloth Exterior Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 2 Trunk release 6 digital odometer low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist one-touch open/close speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display 4 Vehicle immobilizer range Rear Brake Type: Disc sliding sunshade Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Spare wheel type: steel Armrests: rear center folding with storage Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Floor material: carpet Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Internet radio app: Pandora Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Watts: 180 Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Electronic parking brake: auto off Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Laminated glass: acoustic Rear brake diameter: 10.2 Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Front brake diameter: 11.1 Camera system: rear multi-view Dash trim: simulated alloy Capless fuel filler system Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Door trim: simulated alloy Infotainment: HondaLink Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 17 mm halogen Window defogger: rear Warnings and reminders: low battery Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Axle ratio: 4.68 Pedestrian Detection Rearview mirror: manual day/night Steering ratio: 10.9 Turns lock-to-lock: 2.2 Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function visual warning reclining mast maintenance due power glass Google search rear center with cupholders auto-locking front pedestrian turn off headlights Smartphone integration: Android Auto Blind spot safety: camera display

