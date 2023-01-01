$24,493+ tax & licensing
$24,493
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
TOURING | NAV | LEATHER | SUNROOF
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,493
+ taxes & licensing
103,382KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9786181
- Stock #: 107510
- VIN: 2HGFC1F90HH107510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,382 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, details coming soon.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1