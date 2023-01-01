Menu
2017 Honda Civic

103,382 KM

Details Description Features

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

TOURING | NAV | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

103,382KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9786181
  • Stock #: 107510
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F90HH107510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,382 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, details coming soon.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

