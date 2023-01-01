Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,493 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 3 8 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9786181

9786181 Stock #: 107510

107510 VIN: 2HGFC1F90HH107510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 103,382 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.