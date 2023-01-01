2017 Honda CR-V

$24,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 6 , 8 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10392132

10392132 Stock #: 3723

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3723

Mileage 156,835 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Sunroof Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Lane Departure Alert Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals Android Audio Power Rear Door / Hatch Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.