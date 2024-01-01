$19,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring,AWD,Leather,Tinted,GPS,Bluetooth,Certified
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring,AWD,Leather,Tinted,GPS,Bluetooth,Certified
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, AWD, Certified, New Winter Tires and Brakes All around, 2 sets of keys, Step into luxury and adventure with this stunning 2017 Honda CR-V Touring, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This certified pre-owned SUV is sure to turn heads with its sleek black exterior and stylish black leather interior. With 163,000 km on the odometer, this CR-V is ready for countless miles of comfort and reliability.
Equipped with the latest technology and safety features, this Touring model boasts an impressive suite of amenities. Enjoy the convenience of GPS navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, while staying safe with advanced features like blind spot monitoring, lane departure assist, and forward collision warning. This CR-V is a true all-season vehicle, ready to conquer any terrain thanks to its all-wheel drive system and winter tires.
Here are five of this CR-V's most sizzling features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Navigate any road condition with confidence, from snow-covered roads to dusty trails.
- Leather Seats: Experience the ultimate comfort and style with luxurious leather seating throughout.
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy during those chilly winter months.
- Sunroof: Let in the sunshine and enjoy a panoramic view of the road ahead.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal-clear audio quality.
- Extra: Set of all-season tires
Visit Auto Expo Inc. today and experience the ultimate driving experience in this exceptional Honda CR-V Touring.
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
if the ad is online then it is available, and this Unit will not disappoint you,
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing
519-829-5628