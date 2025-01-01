Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

134,647 KM

Details

$19,462

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V

LX | ALLOYS | HEATED SEATS | CAMERA

12618240

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,462

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,647KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW1H35HH000682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # G000682
  • Mileage 134,647 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-772-XXXX

519-772-3040

1-800-894-9333
