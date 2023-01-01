Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda CR-V

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

  1. 9463150
  2. 9463150
  3. 9463150
  4. 9463150
  5. 9463150
  6. 9463150
  7. 9463150
  8. 9463150
  9. 9463150
  10. 9463150
  11. 9463150
  12. 9463150
  13. 9463150
  14. 9463150
  15. 9463150
  16. 9463150
  17. 9463150
  18. 9463150
  19. 9463150
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9463150
  • Stock #: PC1338
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H26HH110928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1338
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEREE IS A NICE CLEAN CRV FOR YOU AND THE FAMILY RELIABLE AND CLEAN LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd

2012 Ford F-150 SHOR...
 90,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge SEL
 202,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2009 BMW X3 30i
 188,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-3497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory