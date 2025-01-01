Menu
<p>Certified, Loaded, All wheel drive, One Owner, Alloy wheels, Back-up Camera, Side Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Push button start, alloy wheels, ABS, TCS, TPMS, Air condition, Cruise control and many more.</p><p>Taxes and License fees extra</p><p>Extended warranty available</p>

2017 Honda HR-V

268,232 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda HR-V

4WD 4dr CVT EX

12441586

2017 Honda HR-V

4WD 4dr CVT EX

Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
268,232KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H5XHM104089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 268,232 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Loaded, All wheel drive, One Owner, Alloy wheels, Back-up Camera, Side Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Push button start, alloy wheels, ABS, TCS, TPMS, Air condition, Cruise control and many more.

Taxes and License fees extra

Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

