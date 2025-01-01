$19,950+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Odyssey
EX-L *LEATHER-SUNROOF*
2017 Honda Odyssey
EX-L *LEATHER-SUNROOF*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 177,619 KM
Vehicle Description
HANDICAP MOBILITY SEAT IN REAR! LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER TAILGATE, HEATED SEATS, REAR A/C & HEAT, LOADED!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Quality Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Quality Car Sales
Quality Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-895-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-895-0886
Alternate Numbers519-895-0886
+ taxes & licensing>
1-877-895-0886