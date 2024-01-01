$27,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Pilot
Touring
2017 Honda Pilot
Touring
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # PC1610
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE IS WHAT YOU BEEN LOOKING FOR RELIABLE LONG LASTING LEGENDERY PILOT NO ACCIDENT WELL MAINTAINED SOLD CERTIFIED LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT BRING YOUR FAMILY FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Paycan Motors Ltd
Paycan Motors Ltd
Call Dealer
519-742-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-742-3497