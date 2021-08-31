2017 Honda Pilot

$29,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 5 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7850397

7850397 Stock #: 2957

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2957

Mileage 140,555 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Rear cross traffic alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Convenience Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 7 PASSENGER Dual Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS HID Lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio Power Rear Door / Hatch Auto Start or Remote Start Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.