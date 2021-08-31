2017 Honda Pilot

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- Honda Serviced
- 7 passenger
- Remote start
Here comes a well desired Honda Pilot Touring with all the bells and whistles! This spacious, 7 passenger SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, rear DVD system, 7 passenger seating, Honda sensing suite: (forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control), navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, memory seats, cooled seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, premium audio system, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more! Too many features to list!!!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $29,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
