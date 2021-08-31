Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

140,555 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD! 7 PASS!

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD! 7 PASS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,555KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7850397
  • Stock #: 2957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2957
  • Mileage 140,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Honda Serviced
- 7 passenger
- Remote start



Here comes a well desired Honda Pilot Touring with all the bells and whistles! This spacious, 7 passenger SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, rear DVD system, 7 passenger seating, Honda sensing suite: (forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control), navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, memory seats, cooled seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, premium audio system, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more! Too many features to list!!!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $29,999 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear cross traffic alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

