2017 Honda Pilot

$29,999 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 8 8 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8797604

8797604 Stock #: 3216

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3216

Mileage 168,886 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 7 PASSENGER Dual Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Additional Features AWD Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio Power Rear Door / Hatch Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.