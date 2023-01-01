$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Accent
SE
Location
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
105,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10051074
- Stock #: 1075
- VIN: KMHCT5AE7HU335882
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sandstone Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Interior
Trip Odometer
Cargo Cover
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Options
Power
Media / Nav / Comm
2
Radio: AM/FM
Seating
Upholstery: Cloth
Mechanical
Battery Saver
Additional Features
Rear
3
Panic Alarm
6
digital odometer
low fuel level
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
4
range
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel: tilt
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Auxiliary audio input: USB
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Rear shock type: monotube
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Battery: maintenance-free
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Power windows: safety reverse
Armrests: drivers seat
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear wiper: with washer
Front brake diameter: 10.1
Door trim: cloth
Vanity mirrors: dual
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Storage: accessory hook
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Wheels: steel
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
Wheel covers: full
Rear brake type: drum
Headlights: halogen
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 172
Alternator: 90 amps
Steering ratio: 14.9
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
single disc
reclining
mast
low oil level
tire sealant
Axle ratio: 3.83
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
