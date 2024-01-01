$15,699+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL | NO ACCIDENTS! | Heated Seats & Steering Wheel | Sirius Radio
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL | NO ACCIDENTS! | Heated Seats & Steering Wheel | Sirius Radio
Location
Gascho Automotive Limited
130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
519-744-3306
$15,699
+ taxes & licensing
122,778KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF5HU125173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-305
- Mileage 122,778 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchase price includes WINTER TIRES AND RIMS!
Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Alloy wheels, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Steering Controls, AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB Radio, Cruise Control, Split Folding rear seats
FREE CarFax Report!
Price + Tax & Lic fees.
This 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL Sedan is in Great Condition!
Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!
Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!
We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.
Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 98 years!!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Exterior
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Gascho Automotive Limited
130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
$15,699
+ taxes & licensing
Gascho Automotive Limited
519-744-3306
2017 Hyundai Elantra