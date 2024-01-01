Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

148,495 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

148,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPD74LF3HH048014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63302AX
  • Mileage 148,495 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-XXXX

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
2017 Hyundai Elantra