<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan thats easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Elantra, proudly offered by Auto Expo Inc. This certified pre-owned beauty boasts a clean Carfax report, guaranteeing its excellent condition. With a sleek silver exterior and comfortable grey interior, this Elantra offers both style and practicality. Powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and equipped with a smooth automatic transmission, this front-wheel drive sedan is perfect for navigating Canadian roads. This Elantra has only 97,000km on the odometer, making it a great value for a car in its class.</p><p>This well-maintained Hyundai Elantra comes loaded with features that will enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity, keeping your hands free while on the road. Stay comfortable year-round with heated seats and mirrors, and enjoy the added safety of multiple airbags and a security system. The Elantras power windows, door locks, and mirrors ensure easy access and control, while the power trunk makes loading and unloading a breeze. The tilt steering wheel allows for a personalized driving position, and the split rear seat provides ample cargo space for your needs.</p><p>This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is ready to hit the road and become your daily driver. 2017 Hyundai Elantra

97,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

Certified,Bluetooth,Clean CarFax,2 Set of Keys

12146238

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Certified,Bluetooth,Clean CarFax,2 Set of Keys

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NPD74LF4HH147974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2017 Hyundai Elantra