2017 Hyundai Elantra
Certified,Bluetooth,Clean CarFax,2 Set of Keys
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Elantra, proudly offered by Auto Expo Inc. This certified pre-owned beauty boasts a clean Carfax report, guaranteeing its excellent condition. With a sleek silver exterior and comfortable grey interior, this Elantra offers both style and practicality. Powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and equipped with a smooth automatic transmission, this front-wheel drive sedan is perfect for navigating Canadian roads. This Elantra has only 97,000km on the odometer, making it a great value for a car in its class.
This well-maintained Hyundai Elantra comes loaded with features that will enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity, keeping your hands free while on the road. Stay comfortable year-round with heated seats and mirrors, and enjoy the added safety of multiple airbags and a security system. The Elantra's power windows, door locks, and mirrors ensure easy access and control, while the power trunk makes loading and unloading a breeze. The tilt steering wheel allows for a personalized driving position, and the split rear seat provides ample cargo space for your needs.
This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is ready to hit the road and become your daily driver. Stop by Auto Expo Inc. today to see this car for yourself and experience the quality and value it offers.
519-208-0770