2017 Hyundai Elantra...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 9 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7640455

7640455 Stock #: OP4212X

OP4212X VIN: KMHD84LF4HU252075

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # OP4212X

Mileage 38,993 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.