Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

95,562 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 8745752
  2. 8745752
  3. 8745752
  4. 8745752
  5. 8745752
  6. 8745752
  7. 8745752
  8. 8745752
  9. 8745752
  10. 8745752
  11. 8745752
  12. 8745752
  13. 8745752
  14. 8745752
  15. 8745752
  16. 8745752
  17. 8745752
  18. 8745752
  19. 8745752
  20. 8745752
  21. 8745752
  22. 8745752
  23. 8745752
  24. 8745752
  25. 8745752
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

95,562KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8745752
  • Stock #: 3220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3220
  • Mileage 95,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- 6 Speed MT


Here comes a freshly traded Hyundai Elantra Sport with all the right features! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.6L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 6-speed manual transmission, back-up camera, sunroof, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior with sport seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C!
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com 


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2020 Tesla Model 3 L...
 82,230 KM
$69,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 73,369 KM
$58,500 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 35,113 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory