2017 Hyundai Elantra
SPORT - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
- Listing ID: 8745752
- Stock #: 3220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,562 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- 6 Speed MT
Here comes a freshly traded Hyundai Elantra Sport with all the right features! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.6L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 6-speed manual transmission, back-up camera, sunroof, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior with sport seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C!
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
