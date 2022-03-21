$18,999 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 5 6 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8745752

8745752 Stock #: 3220

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3220

Mileage 95,562 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Additional Features Automatic lights SMART KEY Heated Side Mirrors Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.