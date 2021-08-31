Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

72,614 KM

Details Description Features

$16,759

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,759

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

SE | AUTO | AC | BLUETOOTH | SUNROOF |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

SE | AUTO | AC | BLUETOOTH | SUNROOF |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 7656094
  2. 7656094
  3. 7656094
  4. 7656094
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,759

+ taxes & licensing

72,614KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7656094
  • Stock #: 61360A
  • VIN: KMHC85LC1HU040662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth System, 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

CARFAX Canada One Owner

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

SE | AUTO | AC | BLUETOOTH | SUNROOF | FWD 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30
Summit Gray

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

2018 Chevrolet Volt LT
 87,760 KM
$20,381 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 38,993 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 41,733 KM
$24,470 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory