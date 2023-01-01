Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

123,490 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Premium

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 10085625
  2. 10085625
  3. 10085625
  4. 10085625
  5. 10085625
  6. 10085625
  7. 10085625
  8. 10085625
  9. 10085625
Contact Seller

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10085625
  • Stock #: 24006A
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF6HU193717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,490 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 123,490 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Optima LX+
 99,709 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage EX
 69,773 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory