2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$22,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 3 , 4 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10085625

10085625 Stock #: 24006A

24006A VIN: KM8SNDHF6HU193717

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 123,490 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.