2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

80,578 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Luxury

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Luxury

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

80,578KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB6HG451441

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63445A
  • Mileage 80,578 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400

