Brown 4D Sport Utility 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

183,823 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury LUXURY | AS IS | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE |

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury LUXURY | AS IS | YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE |

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
183,823KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF5HU183650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 64608AXZ
  • Mileage 183,823 KM

Vehicle Description

Brown 4D Sport Utility 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE





Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809

