Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

34,171 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL LUXURY AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL LUXURY AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 8343420
  2. 8343420
  3. 8343420
  4. 8343420
  5. 8343420
  6. 8343420
  7. 8343420
  8. 8343420
  9. 8343420
  10. 8343420
  11. 8343420
  12. 8343420
  13. 8343420
  14. 8343420
  15. 8343420
  16. 8343420
  17. 8343420
  18. 8343420
  19. 8343420
  20. 8343420
  21. 8343420
  22. 8343420
  23. 8343420
  24. 8343420
  25. 8343420
  26. 8343420
  27. 8343420
  28. 8343420
  29. 8343420
  30. 8343420
  31. 8343420
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

34,171KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8343420
  • Stock #: 3150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3150
  • Mileage 34,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced

Another beautiful Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 34km! This spacious 7 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives like new! Well kept by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.3L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $35,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 60,959 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 SLT BI...
 121,490 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Prius - ...
 55,284 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory