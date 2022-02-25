$35,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL LUXURY AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 7 PASS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8343420
- Stock #: 3150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3150
- Mileage 34,171 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
Another beautiful Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 34km! This spacious 7 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives like new! Well kept by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.3L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $35,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.