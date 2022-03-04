2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$27,005 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 9 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Twilight Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 104,924 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Seating Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Exterior Roof Rails Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Navigation Power Tailgate Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Wheel Diameter: 19 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Self-leveling headlights Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Capacity: 66 L Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 951 mm Front Head Room: 971 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 19.0" SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Width: 1,880 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,508 mm Overall height: 1,680 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm Leather/piano black shift knob trim Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,340 kg Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 2,025 L Rear Hip Room: 1,406 mm Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Overall Length: 4,700 mm Curb weight: 1,768 kg Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 1 USB port Rear reverse sensing system High intensity low beam projector beam headlights Android Auto mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

