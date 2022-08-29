$25,995+ tax & licensing
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
SE XL
Location
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
116,244KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9228346
- Stock #: 1042
- VIN: KM8SNDHF3HU221621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iron Frost
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,244 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
door pockets
Keyless Entry
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering
Battery Saver
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Rear
Split
Third Row
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
8
digital odometer
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
4
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Third row headrests: adjustable
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Rear spoiler: roofline
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Door handle color: chrome
Rear seat folding: flat
Total speakers: 6
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake width: 0.4
Door trim: cloth
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD type: on demand
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Storage: accessory hook
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Steering ratio: 15
Front brake width: 1.1
Rear seat: sliding
Solar-tinted glass: front
Front fog lights: LED
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor
halogen
Body side moldings: black
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 172
Infotainment: Blue Link
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
Air filtration: ionizing
Axle ratio: 3.04
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
reclining
mast
with washer
with read function
12V rear
low oil level
in floor
two 12V front
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rails: black
Third row seat upholstery: cloth
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3