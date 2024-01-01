$15,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Limited
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$15,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 450033
- Mileage 160,755 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all SUV enthusiasts! This sleek 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited, currently available at Ed's Auto Sales, is sure to turn heads with its pristine white exterior and luxurious gray interior. This all-wheel drive crossover offers a comfortable and spacious cabin, perfect for those who appreciate a balance of practicality and style. Boasting a robust engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Santa Fe Sport Limited delivers a confident and enjoyable driving experience.
With only 160,755km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is ready for many more adventures. This model is fully equipped with all the latest bells and whistles, including premium leather seats, a heated steering wheel and front seats, a navigation system, and a power liftgate. Enjoy convenient keyless entry and start, navigate with ease using the advanced navigation system, and stay warm in the winter with heated seats and steering wheel. This Santa Fe Sport Limited also features a premium sound system for an immersive audio experience and a powerful engine to conquer any terrain.
4Cyl, AWD, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Push Button Start, Factory Remote Starter, Power Rear Tailgate, P. Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, USB and AUX Input, Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure Alert, Only 160,755 Kms, Asking $15,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.
On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400 To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
