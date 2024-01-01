$13,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
Luxury / 7 PASS / NAV / S.ROOF / LTHR / WOOD TRIM
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 202,839 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury is an excellent choice for families with its spacious 7-passenger seating and luxurious features like leather seats and wood trim. The inclusion of navigation and a sunroof enhances the driving experience, making it both practical and enjoyable.
Feel free to view our CarFax here -> A0329
Vehicle Features
Vendora Credit Inc
