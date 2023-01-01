$19,999+ tax & licensing
519-829-5628
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE,Leather,AWD,Panaramic Roof,Certified,Tinted,Fog
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
- Listing ID: 10112253
- VIN: KM8J3CA4XHU514386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Panaramic Sunroof, AWD, Certifed, Leather, Alloys, Tinted, fog Lights, New Brakes all around, Perfect driving Condition, Clean CarFax, No Accident, No pets, Must See!!!
Click here please to view the CarFax:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
