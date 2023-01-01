Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

151,000 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE,Leather,AWD,Panaramic Roof,Certified,Tinted,Fog

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE,Leather,AWD,Panaramic Roof,Certified,Tinted,Fog

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10112253
  • VIN: KM8J3CA4XHU514386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Panaramic Sunroof, AWD, Certifed, Leather, Alloys, Tinted, fog Lights, New Brakes all around, Perfect driving Condition, Clean CarFax, No Accident, No pets, Must See!!!

Click here please to view the CarFax:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

