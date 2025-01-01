Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Tucson

100,384 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr 2.0L

Watch This Vehicle
12557771

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr 2.0L

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12557771
  2. 12557771
  3. 12557771
  4. 12557771
  5. 12557771
  6. 12557771
  7. 12557771
  8. 12557771
  9. 12557771
  10. 12557771
  11. 12557771
  12. 12557771
  13. 12557771
  14. 12557771
  15. 12557771
  16. 12557771
  17. 12557771
  18. 12557771
  19. 12557771
  20. 12557771
  21. 12557771
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,384KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J2CA45HU513102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,384 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Sunroof, Alloys for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Sunroof, Alloys 132,392 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Ford Mustang GT 148,907 KM $32,495 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Nissan 350Z TOURING for sale in Kitchener, ON
2005 Nissan 350Z TOURING 49,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2017 Hyundai Tucson