2017 Infiniti Q50

128,937 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Infiniti Q50

2017 Infiniti Q50

3.0T Sport AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM!

2017 Infiniti Q50

3.0T Sport AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

128,937KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10392195
  Stock #: 3735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3735
  • Mileage 128,937 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned


Incoming is a very rare and desirable Infiniti Q50 Sport 3.0T with all the bells and whistles! This stunning sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! You don't want to miss this gem!


Equipped with the powerful 3L - 6 cylinder twin turbo engine producing 300hp, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, blind-spot warning, forward collision warning, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, factory remote start, leather seats with extenders, memory seats, sunroof, digital climate control, heated seats, heated steering wheel, upgraded alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, steering wheel audio controls, BOSE audio system, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, A/C, alarm, smart key, push start, fog lights, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$24,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start

