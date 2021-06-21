Comfort and Convenience Package, Black Package, Technology Package, Heated Windshield!
If youre looking for a luxury SUV that stands out from the crowd this striking Jaguar F-Pace is hard to ignore. This 2017 Jaguar F-PACE is for sale today.
This F-Pace takes the pure Jaguar DNA of legendary performance, handling and luxury. Then it adds space and practicality. Technologically advanced to the core, this F-Pace is the most practical Jaguar sports vehicle. It combines enhanced driving exhilaration with adeptness. All enhanced by technologies that improve your driving experience and keep you connected. It has the capability for every road and the capacity for every day. This F-Pace is a Jaguar for you, a Jaguar for your family. This SUV has 69,172 kms. It's polaris white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V GDI DOHC Supercharged engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-PACE's trim level is 35t Prestige. Upgrade to this F-Pace Prestige to add luxury and style to your SUV. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated, leather steering wheel, satellite navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, a power steering column, InControl apps, front and rear parking aids, a rearview camera, Meridian premium audio, aluminum wheels, a sliding panoramic roof, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Comfort And Convenience Package, Black Package, Technology Package, Heated Windshield.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Heated Windshield
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 55
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Ambient Lighting
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 8.5
Aluminum shift knob trim
Total Number of Speakers: 11
Intercooled Supercharger
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Overall Width: 1,936 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 945 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.3 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Front Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.0 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,820 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Rear Head Room: 952 mm
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power child safety locks
Overall height: 1,652 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Meridian
Gross vehicle weight: 2,500 kg
Wheelbase: 2,874 mm
Front Head Room: 961 mm
InControl Apps
Overall Length: 4,731 mm
InControl PROTECT
Black Package
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.7 s
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Front and rear reverse sensing system
Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights