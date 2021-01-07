Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Cherokee

92,597 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North / Remote Start / Heated Seats / 1 Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North / Remote Start / Heated Seats / 1 Owner

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 6474769
  2. 6474769
  3. 6474769
  4. 6474769
  5. 6474769
  6. 6474769
  7. 6474769
  8. 6474769
  9. 6474769
  10. 6474769
  11. 6474769
  12. 6474769
  13. 6474769
  14. 6474769
  15. 6474769
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

92,597KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6474769
  • Stock #: 54326
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCS6HW640572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,597 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful one owner Trade in. Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote start, V6 Engine, 8.4 Touch screen, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, and much more ! This vehicle was purchased brand new here at Wendell Motors. Wont last long ! Give us a call today ! 519-893-1501

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wendell Motors

2016 Dodge Journey C...
 57,200 KM
$12,699 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 98,957 KM
$18,699 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 61,099 KM
$61,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory