2017 Jeep Cherokee

108,000 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

SPORT,BLUETOOTH,BACKUP CAMERA,LEATHER,CERTIFIED,,,

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9201640
  • VIN: 1C4PJLAB9HW619220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

519-829-5628
