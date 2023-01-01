Menu
2017 Jeep Compass

106,361 KM

Details Description Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Trailhawk Adv Safety Pkg/ Nav/Leath

Trailhawk Adv Safety Pkg/ Nav/Leath

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

106,361KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10161987
  • Stock #: 55123
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB1HT688448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55123
  • Mileage 106,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition and very well looked after no accidents. Cold Weather Group. Advanced Safety & Lighting Group. Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking. Safety & Security Group. Blind−Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross−Path Detection. Leather Interior Group. Navigation Group. Dual−pane panoramic sunroof. Power liftgate. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

