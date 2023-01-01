Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Compass

137,039 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Jeep Compass

High Altitude Edition,4X4, Leather, Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Compass

High Altitude Edition,4X4, Leather, Sunroof

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 10520373
  2. 10520373
  3. 10520373
  4. 10520373
  5. 10520373
  6. 10520373
  7. 10520373
  8. 10520373
  9. 10520373
  10. 10520373
  11. 10520373
  12. 10520373
  13. 10520373
  14. 10520373
  15. 10520373
  16. 10520373
  17. 10520373
  18. 10520373
  19. 10520373
  20. 10520373
  21. 10520373
  22. 10520373
  23. 10520373
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,039KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10520373
  • Stock #: 197534
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB1HD197534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,039 KM

Vehicle Description

4Cyl, 4X4, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Leather Heated Seats, P. Sunroof, Factory Remote Starter, Aux Input, only 137,039 Kms, Asking $16,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 9.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

2017 Jeep Compass Hi...
 137,039 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue S
 189,593 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 113,500 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory