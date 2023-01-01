2017 Jeep Compass

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 7 , 0 3 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10520373

10520373 Stock #: 197534

197534 VIN: 1C4NJDAB1HD197534

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 137,039 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.