$30,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Trailhawk | No Accidents | Hemi!
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 55674
- Mileage 95,643 KM
Vehicle Description
?? 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 5.7L HEMI 4x4 No Accidents | Fully Loaded
Exterior Colour: Rhino (Dark Grey)
Interior: Black Leather/Suede with Ruby Red Stitching
Engine: 5.7L HEMI V8 with FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
Drivetrain: Quadra-Drive II 4x4 with Electronic Limited Slip Differential
Ownership History:No Accidents
?? Key Equipment & Options
?? Trailhawk Luxury Group
Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
Ventilated front seats
Bi-Xenon HID headlights with LED daytime running lights
Power tilt/telescoping steering column
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
LED fog lamps
Automatic high beams
Cargo area cover
?? Jeep Active Safety Group
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist
Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist with Stop
Advanced Brake Assist
?? Navigation & Connectivity
Uconnect 8.4" Touchscreen with GPS Navigation
SiriusXM
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication
Media Hub with USB, SD, and Aux Inputs
9-Speaker Alpine Audio with Subwoofer and 506-Watt Amplifier
?? HEMI V8 Upgrade
5.7L V8 HEMI with FuelSaver MDS
Heavy-duty anti-lock brakes
700-amp maintenance-free battery
3.09 rear axle ratio
?? Capability & Off-Road Tech
Quadra-Drive II 4WD System
Quadra-Lift Air Suspension
Selec-Terrain Traction Management with Rock Mode
Full Set of Skid Plates (Fuel Tank, Transfer Case, Suspension, Underbody)
Class IV Hitch Receiver with 4-/7-Pin Wiring
?? Interior Comfort & Features
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Second Row Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power 8-Way Driver and Passenger Seats with Memory
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Remote Start & Proximity Keyless Entry
Power Liftgate
Universal Garage Door Opener
7 Customizable In-Cluster Display
?? Exterior Highlights
18 Polished Aluminum Wheels with Jet Black Inserts
All-Terrain Tires (265/60R18)
Premium Fog Lamps
LED Taillamps
Power-Folding Heated Mirrors with Signals and Courtesy Lamps
Trailhawk Badging & Styling
