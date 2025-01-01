Menu
?? 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 5.7L HEMI 4x4 No Accidents | Fully Loaded Exterior Colour: Rhino (Dark Grey) Interior: Black Leather/Suede with Ruby Red Stitching Engine: 5.7L HEMI V8 with FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Drivetrain: Quadra-Drive II 4x4 with Electronic Limited Slip Differential Ownership History:No Accidents ?? Key Equipment & Options ?? Trailhawk Luxury Group Dual-pane panoramic sunroof Ventilated front seats Bi-Xenon HID headlights with LED daytime running lights Power tilt/telescoping steering column Rain-sensing windshield wipers LED fog lamps Automatic high beams Cargo area cover ?? Jeep Active Safety Group Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist with Stop Advanced Brake Assist ?? Navigation & Connectivity Uconnect 8.4 Touchscreen with GPS Navigation SiriusXM Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication Media Hub with USB, SD, and Aux Inputs 9-Speaker Alpine Audio with Subwoofer and 506-Watt Amplifier ?? HEMI V8 Upgrade 5.7L V8 HEMI with FuelSaver MDS Heavy-duty anti-lock brakes 700-amp maintenance-free battery 3.09 rear axle ratio ?? Capability & Off-Road Tech Quadra-Drive II 4WD System Quadra-Lift Air Suspension Selec-Terrain Traction Management with Rock Mode Full Set of Skid Plates (Fuel Tank, Transfer Case, Suspension, Underbody) Class IV Hitch Receiver with 4-/7-Pin Wiring ?? Interior Comfort & Features Heated and Ventilated Front Seats Heated Second Row Seats Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver and Passenger Seats with Memory Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Remote Start & Proximity Keyless Entry Power Liftgate Universal Garage Door Opener 7 Customizable In-Cluster Display ?? Exterior Highlights 18 Polished Aluminum Wheels with Jet Black Inserts All-Terrain Tires (265/60R18) Premium Fog Lamps LED Taillamps Power-Folding Heated Mirrors with Signals and Courtesy Lamps Trailhawk Badging & Styling

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

95,643 KM

12563348

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Used
95,643KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFLT0HC938720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 55674
  • Mileage 95,643 KM

Vehicle Description

?? 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 5.7L HEMI 4x4 No Accidents | Fully Loaded
Exterior Colour: Rhino (Dark Grey)
Interior: Black Leather/Suede with Ruby Red Stitching
Engine: 5.7L HEMI V8 with FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
Drivetrain: Quadra-Drive II 4x4 with Electronic Limited Slip Differential
Ownership History:No Accidents

?? Key Equipment & Options
?? Trailhawk Luxury Group

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

Ventilated front seats

Bi-Xenon HID headlights with LED daytime running lights

Power tilt/telescoping steering column

Rain-sensing windshield wipers

LED fog lamps

Automatic high beams

Cargo area cover

?? Jeep Active Safety Group

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop

Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking

Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist

Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist with Stop

Advanced Brake Assist

?? Navigation & Connectivity

Uconnect 8.4" Touchscreen with GPS Navigation

SiriusXM

Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication

Media Hub with USB, SD, and Aux Inputs

9-Speaker Alpine Audio with Subwoofer and 506-Watt Amplifier

?? HEMI V8 Upgrade

5.7L V8 HEMI with FuelSaver MDS

Heavy-duty anti-lock brakes

700-amp maintenance-free battery

3.09 rear axle ratio

?? Capability & Off-Road Tech
Quadra-Drive II 4WD System

Quadra-Lift Air Suspension

Selec-Terrain Traction Management with Rock Mode

Full Set of Skid Plates (Fuel Tank, Transfer Case, Suspension, Underbody)

Class IV Hitch Receiver with 4-/7-Pin Wiring

?? Interior Comfort & Features
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats

Heated Second Row Seats

Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power 8-Way Driver and Passenger Seats with Memory

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Remote Start & Proximity Keyless Entry

Power Liftgate

Universal Garage Door Opener

7 Customizable In-Cluster Display

?? Exterior Highlights
18 Polished Aluminum Wheels with Jet Black Inserts

All-Terrain Tires (265/60R18)

Premium Fog Lamps

LED Taillamps

Power-Folding Heated Mirrors with Signals and Courtesy Lamps

Trailhawk Badging & Styling

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

