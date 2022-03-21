$42,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$42,500
- Listing ID: 8864396
- Stock #: 3293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Highly equipped
- New Bridgestone tires all around
If you are in the market for a Summit model Jeep Grand Cherokee, than look no further! This stunning SUV is the perfect example of a low mileage, well kept, and highly equipped Jeep that drives like new! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Fully loaded with the powerful 5.7L - 8 cylinder HEMI engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, navigation, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, remote start, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, park sense, adaptive cruise control, air suspension, panoramic sunroof, Harman/Kardon audio system, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, memory seats, heated/cooled seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power folding mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheels audio controls, smrt jey, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $42,500 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
