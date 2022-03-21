2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$42,500 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 3 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8864396

8864396 Stock #: 3293

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3293

Mileage 48,375 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features 4x4 Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS WOOD STEERING WHEEL HID Lights Tech Package Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights Premium Audio Package Power folding side mirrors TOUCHSCREEN Front Sensors LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals Power Rear Door / Hatch Auto Start or Remote Start Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.