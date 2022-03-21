Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

48,375 KM

Details Description Features

$42,500

+ tax & licensing
$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

48,375KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8864396
  • Stock #: 3293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3293
  • Mileage 48,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Highly equipped
- New Bridgestone tires all around

If you are in the market for a Summit model Jeep Grand Cherokee, than look no further! This stunning SUV is the perfect example of a low mileage, well kept, and highly equipped Jeep that drives like new! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
 

Fully loaded with the powerful 5.7L - 8 cylinder HEMI engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, navigation, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, remote start, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, park sense, adaptive cruise control, air suspension, panoramic sunroof, Harman/Kardon audio system, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, memory seats, heated/cooled seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power folding mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheels audio controls, smrt jey, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $42,500 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
4x4
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

