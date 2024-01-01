Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2017 Kia Forte

184,917 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

184,917KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A77HE133927

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 184,917 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2017 Kia Forte