2017 Kia Sedona

134,602 KM

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2017 Kia Sedona

2017 Kia Sedona

SXL+

2017 Kia Sedona

SXL+

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

134,602KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9979511
  • Stock #: 23335A
  • VIN: KNDME5C10H6316995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23335A
  • Mileage 134,602 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

