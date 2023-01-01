2017 Kia Sedona

$25,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 4 , 6 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9979511

9979511 Stock #: 23335A

23335A VIN: KNDME5C10H6316995

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 23335A

Mileage 134,602 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.