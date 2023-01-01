Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sorento

176,201 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

EX Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sorento

EX Turbo

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 9807727
  2. 9807727
  3. 9807727
  4. 9807727
  5. 9807727
  6. 9807727
  7. 9807727
  8. 9807727
  9. 9807727
  10. 9807727
  11. 9807727
  12. 9807727
  13. 9807727
  14. 9807727
  15. 9807727
  16. 9807727
  17. 9807727
  18. 9807727
  19. 9807727
  20. 9807727
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
176,201KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9807727
  • Stock #: 8820
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA14HG238820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 8820
  • Mileage 176,201 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom -  Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

2014 Ford Mustang V6
 138,150 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac ATS AWD
 141,004 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Buick Verano Le...
 129,047 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory