2017 Kia Sportage

69,773 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

EX

2017 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,773KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10066470
  • Stock #: P23024
  • VIN: KNDPN3AC6H7149378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P23024
  • Mileage 69,773 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

