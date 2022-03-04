Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus IS 300

109,336 KM

Details Description Features

$32,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus IS 300

2017 Lexus IS 300

F-Sport.Navi.Camera.LaneKeep.BlindSpot.RadarCruise

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus IS 300

F-Sport.Navi.Camera.LaneKeep.BlindSpot.RadarCruise

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,880

+ taxes & licensing

109,336KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8560334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,336 KM

Vehicle Description

HIGHLIGHT OPTIONS INCLUDE: LEXUS NAVIGATION SYSTEM - LEATHER INTERIOR - REVERSE CAMERA - BLIND SPOT MONITORS - LANE KEEP ASSIST - RADAR CRUISE CONTROL - POWER HEATED SEATS - POWER MOONROOF - SMARK KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - REMOTE STARTER - ALL POWER OPTIONS & MUCH MORE

***CARFAX CANADA VERIFIED***

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS GOOD/BAD/SLOW/NO CREDIT, RATES START FROM ONLY 4.75% O.A.C... MAKE NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS WITH $0 DOWN O.A.C... NO HIDDEN FEES! EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE!

PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE...PLEASE VISIT US AT 145 OTTAWA ST SOUTH, KITCHENER ON, OR VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.REDLINE-MOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Motors

2017 Lexus IS 300 F-...
 109,336 KM
$32,880 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 45,204 KM
$33,880 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Odyssey E...
 139,417 KM
$33,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Motors

Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

Call Dealer

519-954-XXXX

(click to show)

519-954-7788

Alternate Numbers
519-841-0189
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory