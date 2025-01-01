Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Lexus RX

50,318 KM

Details

$34,863

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Lexus RX

RX 350 | LUXURY | NAV | ESPRESSO LEATHER | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle
12529456

2017 Lexus RX

RX 350 | LUXURY | NAV | ESPRESSO LEATHER | SUNROOF

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

  1. 12529456
  2. 12529456
  3. 12529456
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,863

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,318KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T2BZMCA1HC083011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # G083011
  • Mileage 50,318 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Used 2014 Honda CR-V AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!! (SAFETY NOT INC) for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Honda CR-V AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!!! (SAFETY NOT INC) 298,486 KM $7,862 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE | APP CONNECT | HEATED SEATS | CAMERA for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE | APP CONNECT | HEATED SEATS | CAMERA 31,499 KM $23,462 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA5 GS | 6 PASS | NO ACCIDENT | LOW KM for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA5 GS | 6 PASS | NO ACCIDENT | LOW KM 96,522 KM $16,963 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-772-XXXX

(click to show)

519-772-3040

Alternate Numbers
1-800-894-9333
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,863

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

2017 Lexus RX