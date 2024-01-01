2017 Lexus RX 350

Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>This Lexus RX 350 F-Sport AWD Comes Equipped with These Options</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;>Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Lexus Navigation System, Lane Keep Assist, Radar Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Air Conditioning, 20 Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;>Visit Us Today </span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;>Please stop by to see this beautiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;>HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;>FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! </span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;>BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;>WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;>HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;>EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available</span></span></p>

2017 Lexus RX 350

124,936 KM

$34,880

+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus RX 350

AWD F-Sport Navigation Red Leather Fully Loaded

2017 Lexus RX 350

AWD F-Sport Navigation Red Leather Fully Loaded

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,880

+ taxes & licensing

124,936KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,936 KM

Vehicle Description

This Lexus RX 350 F-Sport AWD Comes Equipped with These Options

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Lexus Navigation System, Lane Keep Assist, Radar Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Air Conditioning, 20" Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.

 

Visit Us Today 

 

Please stop by to see this beautiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

 

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!

 

FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! 

 

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!

 

WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!

 

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

$34,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

2017 Lexus RX 350