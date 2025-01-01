2017 Lexus RX 350

Menu
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>CARFAX VERIFIED ACCIDENT FREE - ONLY 83,000 KM! LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS & COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, 20 ALLOYS, MARK-LEVINSON 15-SPEAKER AUDIO, LOADED! <br /><br />Lexus Safety System includes: Blind-Spot Monitoring, Pre-Collision System, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Steering Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and MORE!</span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car! </span></pre>

2017 Lexus RX 350

83,771 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus RX 350

Executive Package AWD *NAVIGATION*

12268138

2017 Lexus RX 350

Executive Package AWD *NAVIGATION*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,771KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 83,771 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VERIFIED ACCIDENT FREE - ONLY 83,000 KM! LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS & COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, 20" ALLOYS, MARK-LEVINSON 15-SPEAKER AUDIO, LOADED!

Lexus Safety System includes: Blind-Spot Monitoring, Pre-Collision System, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Steering Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and MORE!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2017 Lexus RX 350