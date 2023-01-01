Menu
2017 Lexus RX 350

115,377 KM

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

LUXURY AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

115,377KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9581167
  • Stock #: 3475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3475
  • Mileage 115,377 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident Free
- Dealer serviced
- Luxury package


Here comes another beautiful Lexus RX 350 Luxury model with all the right features! This executive, spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since day one, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
ONLY $34,900 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear cross traffic alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

