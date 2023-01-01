$33,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus RX 350
LUXURY AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,377 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident Free
- Dealer serviced
- Luxury package
Here comes another beautiful Lexus RX 350 Luxury model with all the right features! This executive, spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since day one, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
ONLY $34,900 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
